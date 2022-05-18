Submit a Tip
Warrants: Suspect fired shots into occupied car in Socastee area, victim hit multiple times

Dale Turner
Dale Turner(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Arrest warrants obtained by WMBF News provide more details on a shooting that sent a person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Horry County police arrested Dale Turner in connection with the shooting Wednesday morning along Lake Park Drive, which is off Highway 544.

RELATED COVERAGE | HCPD: One person taken into custody in connection to Socastee area shooting following brief standoff

Warrants show Turner fired shots into an occupied vehicle that was parked in a driveway around 7:30 a.m. and the victim was hit multiple times.

Then hours later, Horry County police responded about 30 miles north to Highway 111 in Little River, just two miles from the Carolina border.

Horry County police said officers had a “brief period of negotiation” with Turner before taking him into custody.

The warrants state that video surveillance and witness statements helped identify Turner in the case.

Turner faces multiple charges including attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to jail records, no bail has been set in the case.

