Timothy Taylor’s innocence in Drexel disappearance no longer in question, FBI says

Timothy Taylor after his sentencing Monday morning.
Timothy Taylor after his sentencing Monday morning.(Live 5)
By Lisa Weismann
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WMBF) - With Raymond Moody’s arrest, another man once questioned in the disappearance of Drexel, has been effectively cleared of murder.

He has repeatedly said over the years that he had nothing to do with her.

Timothy Taylor’s name was first floated around the investigation six years ago.

We first learned about it when an FBI agent testified in court that several people came forward saying Taylor was involved in Drexel’s disappearance - and that her body had been put in a gator pit in McClellanville so it would be eaten.

That was a part of testimony in an armed robbery case in which Taylor served a probationary sentence.

Over that time, There were some rallies in defense of Taylor - with his mother saying he was in class at the time Drexel went missing. Others say, with Taylor having lost one of his arms in a childhood accident, it would be impossible for him to kidnap or kill anyone.

They also accused investigators of pursuing federal charges against him, for that armed robbery, despite the fact he had already answered to them on state-level - just to press him for information about Drexel.

The FBI issued the following statement to WMBF News in regards to Taylor:

“Throughout the investigation, law enforcement followed multiple leads to wherever they led us, all in efforts to find Brittanee. We have an obligation to follow leads to their conclusion. To that end, the person we believe is responsible for Brittanee’s murder has been arrested and charged.”

We reached out to Taylor’s lawyer from the federal case but have not heard back.

