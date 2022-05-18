Taking off for new heights: EdVenture Children’s Museum set to open new Myrtle Beach location

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - From landing an airplane to shopping for groceries, the EdVenture Children’s Museum in Myrtle Beach takes a fun approach to give kids a glimpse into their futures.

The museum will unveil a new location with a grand opening Saturday at 4005 Howard Avenue, located at The Market Common.

Since opening back in 1993, Myrtle Beach’s children’s museum has bounced around trying to find a forever home.

It temporarily moved into The Market Common in 2019. It worked for a while, but the museum was ready to grow and offer a whole list of new experiences for kids to explore.

“I truly believe that there will be any number of future pilots, engineers, etc. that got their start here at EdVenture Myrtle Beach,” said EdVenture Board of Trustees Representative Dwayne Porter.

EdVenture didn’t have to look too far for a spot that could accommodate the growth.

It found three times the space just one block up the street in The Market Common at the old City Mac, just across from Barnes & Noble.

With the extra space, EdVenture was able to add a dentist’s office, doctor’s office, auto-work shop, grocery store and theater to go along with the space exhibit it had at the old location.

The Myrtle Beach Air Force Base Redevelopment Authority contributed $300,000 to help pay for the move, deciding it fit well with the goals for The Market Common.

“The general vision of The Market Common, if you go back to 1995, was an urban village where people live, work and play and just enjoy each other’s company,” said Buddy Styer, Executive Director of the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base Redevelopment Authority. “This just fits right into it.”

As much as they enjoyed walking in and seeing the new space complete, the EdVenture team feels the best part is yet to come.

“What’s going to be really exciting is when this place is filled with children, smiling, running around doing lifelong learning,” said Porter.

After the grand opening Saturday, EdVenture will be open seven days a week.

Tickets are $8 for children and adults, and $7 for seniors, military and teachers.

