Suspects charged after 1 injured in drive-by shooting in Darlington County
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Two men were arrested after a drive-by shooting in Hartsville, Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson, Jr. said.
Hudson said deputies responded to a shooting call on G Street in Hartsville after reports of a victim being shot.
According to witness statements, two people in a passing car fired shots into a crowd of people, striking one victim in the shoulder.
As a result of the investigation, arrest warrants were obtained, and Ky’onne McLeod and Dyamond Jacobs were charged and arrested for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Case is still under investigation. Attached are warrants and booking pictures.
