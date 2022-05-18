Suspects charged after 1 injured in drive-by shooting in Darlington County

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Two men were arrested after a drive-by shooting in Hartsville, Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson, Jr. said.

Hudson said deputies responded to a shooting call on G Street in Hartsville after reports of a victim being shot.

According to witness statements, two people in a passing car fired shots into a crowd of people, striking one victim in the shoulder.

As a result of the investigation, arrest warrants were obtained, and Ky’onne McLeod and Dyamond Jacobs were charged and arrested for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Case is still under investigation. Attached are warrants and booking pictures.

