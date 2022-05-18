Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SOLD OUT: Carolina Country Music Fest announces it is officially sold out

Carolina Country Music Fest
Carolina Country Music Fest(Source: S.C. Governor Henry McMaster via Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Carolina Country Music Fest announced on Wednesday that all tickets have been sold.

“Screaming over here – WE ARE SOLD OUT! THANK YOU, CCMFER’S! We can’t wait to see y’all at the beach,” CCMF tweeted out.

CCMF INFORMATION | 2022 Lineup

The four-day music not only brings some of country music’s biggest names to Myrtle Beach every summer, but it also brings hundreds of thousands of country music fans to the Grand Strand.

This year the headliners for the festival, which runs from June 9 – June 12, are Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban and Chase Rice.

CCMF added that if you don’t have tickets and are looking to buy and/or sell from a third party, there are safe ways to do so.

CLICK HERE for safety tips and exchange methods to help you.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘I am so, so sorry this happened to her’: Rape, kidnapping victim of Raymond Moody speaks out
‘I am so, so sorry this happened to her’: Rape, kidnapping victim of Raymond Moody speaks out
Raymond Moody
Sheriff’s office: Brittanee Drexel murder suspect confessed following arrest, provided info on location of remains
Horry County police were called around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday to a shooting on Lake Park Drive,...
HCPD: One person taken into custody in connection to Socastee area shooting following brief standoff
Raymond Moody has been charged with murder in the death of Brittanee Drexel, who disappeared...
Sheriff: Brittanee Drexel remains discovered in Georgetown County; suspect charged in her murder
Best of the Grand Strand

Latest News

Los Primos Mexican Restaurant on West Parker Road was trafficking drugs for cartels, according...
Greenville restaurant used food trucks to traffic drugs for cartels, AG says
Ky’onne McLeod and Dyamond Jacobs
Suspects charged after 1 injured in drive-by shooting in Darlington County
gst
Holy Sands with the Myrtle Beach Bible Bank
Stephen Flood is accused of causing the deaths of two mental health patients, Nicolette Green...
DAY 3: Former Horry County deputy’s trial resumes following testimony over flooded road