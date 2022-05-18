Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Scott, other GOP senators introduce bill banning cancellation of student loan debt

(Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP)
(Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP)(EVELYN HOCKSTEIN | AP)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WMBF) - One of South Carolina’s senators is part of a group of GOP lawmakers introducing a bill that would hold off a possible cancellation of student loan debt.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) announced Wednesday that he, along with a group of fellow Republican senators, introduced the Student Loan Accountability Act. The bill would effectively prohibit President Joe Biden’s administration from canceling student loan debt.

It would, however, include exemptions for existing federal student loan forgiveness, cancelation or repayment programs protected by the Higher Education Act.

MORE | READ THE FULL BILL

Scott argues the move would add up to $1.7 trillion to the national debt, increase inflation and would also incentive colleges and universities to raise tuition as a result.

“Prices continue to soar, thanks in large part to government spending. Canceling trillions of dollars in student debt would only exacerbate inflation and further harm the very individuals this administration claims to fight for,” Scott said in a statement. “It’s time President Biden took our economy seriously, and he can start by getting rid of this misguided plan.”

Other GOP co-sponsors include Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Richard Burr (R-NC), Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Bill Cassidy (R-Louisiana).

Biden said in late April that he was taking “a hard look” at some student loan debt reduction after a private meeting with Democratic lawmakers. He had initially promised to “immediately” cancel up to $10,000 in debt during his presidential campaign.

When asking about the issue on April 28, Biden said he wouldn’t go as far as some activists and fellow Democrats wanted him to. He added that $50,000 in forgiveness per student wasn’t under consideration.

President Joe Biden said he is considering forgiving some federal student loan debt. (CNN, POOL)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘I am so, so sorry this happened to her’: Rape, kidnapping victim of Raymond Moody speaks out
‘I am so, so sorry this happened to her’: Rape, kidnapping victim of Raymond Moody speaks out
Horry County police were called around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday to a shooting on Lake Park Drive,...
HCPD: One person taken into custody in connection to Socastee area shooting following brief standoff
Raymond Moody
Sheriff’s office: Brittanee Drexel murder suspect confessed following arrest, provided info on location of remains
Best of the Grand Strand
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a crash involving a motorcycle just after 8 a.m....
Crash involving motorcycle blocks lanes in Myrtle Beach area; serious injuries reported

Latest News

As SC legislative session wraps, teachers say work not done to address educator shortage.
As SC legislative session wraps, teachers say work not done to address educator shortage
Three high-profile spending bills are moving through Congress, but bipartisan support might be...
Congress debates aid for Ukraine, formula shortage, small businesses
Horry County Council approves undeveloped property sale, FY23 budget talks continue
.
VIDEO: Horry County Council approves undeveloped property sale, FY23 budget talks continue