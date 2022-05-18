Scott, other GOP senators introduce bill banning cancellation of student loan debt

WASHINGTON (WMBF) - One of South Carolina’s senators is part of a group of GOP lawmakers introducing a bill that would hold off a possible cancellation of student loan debt.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) announced Wednesday that he, along with a group of fellow Republican senators, introduced the Student Loan Accountability Act. The bill would effectively prohibit President Joe Biden’s administration from canceling student loan debt.

It would, however, include exemptions for existing federal student loan forgiveness, cancelation or repayment programs protected by the Higher Education Act.

Scott argues the move would add up to $1.7 trillion to the national debt, increase inflation and would also incentive colleges and universities to raise tuition as a result.

“Prices continue to soar, thanks in large part to government spending. Canceling trillions of dollars in student debt would only exacerbate inflation and further harm the very individuals this administration claims to fight for,” Scott said in a statement. “It’s time President Biden took our economy seriously, and he can start by getting rid of this misguided plan.”

Other GOP co-sponsors include Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Richard Burr (R-NC), Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Bill Cassidy (R-Louisiana).

Biden said in late April that he was taking “a hard look” at some student loan debt reduction after a private meeting with Democratic lawmakers. He had initially promised to “immediately” cancel up to $10,000 in debt during his presidential campaign.

When asking about the issue on April 28, Biden said he wouldn’t go as far as some activists and fellow Democrats wanted him to. He added that $50,000 in forgiveness per student wasn’t under consideration.

President Joe Biden said he is considering forgiving some federal student loan debt. (CNN, POOL)

