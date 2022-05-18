Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Police: Child run over, killed after running alongside mother’s car

Police said a 9-year-old boy fell in the street and was run over by his mother's car after running alongside it. (Source: KVVU)
By Elaine Emerson, Byron Teach and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A child was hit and killed by his mother’s car in a tragic neighborhood incident Monday.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a 9-year-old was running alongside his mother while she was driving. The boy then fell and was run over by the vehicle’s rear wheel.

KVVU reports the boy was taken to Sunrise Hospital but was later pronounced deceased.

Police said the boy’s mother showed no signs of impairment and remained at the scene.

The LVMPD reports the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raymond Moody has been charged with murder in the death of Brittanee Drexel, who disappeared...
Sheriff: Brittanee Drexel remains discovered in Georgetown County; suspect charged in her murder
Brittanee Drexel
TIMELINE: A look back on the major developments in the Brittanee Drexel case
Raymond Moody
Sheriff’s office: Brittanee Drexel murder suspect confessed following arrest, provided info on location of remains
SCHP: Pedestrian hit, killed on Highway 17 Business near Murrells Inlet
Best of the Grand Strand

Latest News

Horry County Council approves undeveloped property sale, FY23 budget talks continue
.
VIDEO: Timothy Taylor’s innocence in Drexel disappearance no longer in question, FBI says
Madison Cawthorn, running for reelection in NC House District 11.
U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn concedes North Carolina GOP primary
Timothy Taylor after his sentencing Monday morning.
Timothy Taylor’s innocence in Drexel disappearance no longer in question, FBI says