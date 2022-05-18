Submit a Tip
PHOTOS: Kilos of drugs seized from Greenville restaurant allegedly trafficking for cartel

Investigators say Los Primos, a Mexican restaurant in Greenville, SC, was trafficking drugs for...
Investigators say Los Primos, a Mexican restaurant in Greenville, SC, was trafficking drugs for cartels. Kilos of meth, cocaine and heroin were seized in the bust and 34 people are charged.(SC Attorney General's Office)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville restaurant was busted for trafficking kilos of meth, cocaine and heroin for Mexican cartels, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

The owners of Los Primos on West Parker Road were trafficking drugs out of the restaurant and through taco trucks as well, investigators said.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office released photos of drugs, weapons and cash seized amid the investigation.

Investigators seized 11 kilograms of meth, 584 grams of cocaine, over 20 firearms and $63,000 in cash during the investigation. They believe more than 1,000 kilograms of meth, 100 kilograms of cocaine and 2 kilograms of heroin were trafficked through South Carolina by the operation.

More than two dozen people were charged by a grand jury in connection with the bust.

