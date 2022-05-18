U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn concedes North Carolina GOP primary

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -- First-term U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn has conceded to North Carolina state Sen. Chuck Edwards in the Republican congressional primary.

Luke Ball, a spokesperson for Cawthorn’s campaign, told The Associated Press late Tuesday that Cawthorn had conceded the race.

A fast-food franchise owner, Edwards now advances to the November election against Democrat Jasmine Beach-Ferrara.

Chuck Edwards, candidate for U.S. House District 11 (NC-R) (Provided by campaign)

The first-term congressman and pro-Donald Trump firebrand trailed state Sen. Chuck Edwards slightly with most of the votes counted.

Several GOP leaders have turned away from the 26-year-old congressman, with some citing a series of unforced errors.

He called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “thug.” Cawthorn also infuriated fellow Republicans in Congress when he alleged on a podcast that he had been invited to an orgy in Washington.

Edwards received an endorsement from U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis.

