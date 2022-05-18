Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Center holds ribbon cutting at new location

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - In an effort to provide better services for its patients, Lower Cape Fear LifeCare had a ribbon-cutting Tuesday for its new location.

The event was hosted by the Conway Chamber of Commerce, and the hospice care later held an open house from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The organization was in Myrtle Beach and now Conway has welcomed them home with open arms.

“We’re really excited to have a new office in Conway that is central to the patients we serve because our care is designed to be delivered at home, it’s a team, said Kelly Erola, Chief Medical Officer of Lower Cape Fear LifeCare. - But Lower Cape LifeCare, we’re all about serving the patient and family wherever they are.”

The team says it’s proud it can provide hospice and palliative care to people and families living with serious, life-limiting, or terminal illnesses.

The facility is no stranger to Horry County.

“We were previously Mercy Care of Horry County and we were the original hospice company that started here,” said Tamara Hucks, Registered Nurse and Case Manager of Lower Cape Fear LifeCare. “And at that time it was strictly voluntarily done. No one was paid. You did it because you wanted to and it’s morphed into what we are today.”

The organization is currently the only nonprofit hospice facility throughout the Horry, Georgetown, and Marion Counties area.

This allows the agency to provide and accept anyone in need.

“Regardless of their ability to pay, if they have insurance, Medicare, Medicaid, that’s great, but if they don’t have payer source we welcome you in to be able to receive hospice services as a nonprofit and we are very proud of that. Everyone deserves the best care at the end of life, said Gwen Whitley, the President and CEO of Lower Cape Fear Hospice LifeCare.

Members of the facility say they take pride in the collective team effort to provide for patients.

“You have the RN, the Nurse, the Social Worker, Chaplain, Volunteer, Aid, and the Physician, and they’re all involved with the patient’s care,” said Erola. “And having an office where they can come and meet, have team meetings where they discuss the patient to make sure the plan of care, and everybody’s off into the field making sure patients are seen at home and that the top-notch quality hospice care is delivered.”

The organization has been providing ongoing services to the community of Horry County for over 40 years.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.