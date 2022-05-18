Jefferson named SBC track performer of the year, 17 Chants earn all-conference honors

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Highlighted by the Sun Belt Conference Women’s Outdoor Track Performer in Melissa Jefferson, a total of 17 Chanticleers were tabbed for All-Sun Belt postseason accolades, as announced by the conference office on Wednesday afternoon.

The 17 all-conference selections exceed the previous high of 15 honorees back in the 2017 season.

Jefferson repeated as the SBC Women’s Most Outstanding Track Performer and earned a spot on the All-Sun Belt first team after posting a trio of historic victories on the final day of the 2022 Sun Belt Outdoor Track & Field Championships this past weekend. The Georgetown, S.C. native broke three conference and meet records – all of which occurred in the 100-meters, 200-meters, and 4x100-meter relay events – along with two facility benchmarks and one program record.

She won the 100-meters in 10.88 seconds, the 200-meters in 22.46, and the 4x100 alongside Kayla Sweeney, Shani’a Bellamy, and Jermaisha Arnold in 43.79 seconds.

Mekenze Kelley and Alexis Glasco were also named to the All-Sun Belt first team after strong showings at the 2022 Sun Belt Outdoor Track & Field Championships. Glasco, Kelley, and Sydney Clemens spearheaded a sweep of the podium in the 100-meter hurdles, with Glasco claiming the top spot and setting a new facility record at 13.15. Kelley won the 400-meters event with a time of 51.98 seconds, which is a new personal best, as well as a new facility, meet, and CCU record.

Arnold, Bellamy, and Sweeney, along with Amelia Canetto and Lauren Gordon also earned first-team honors for victories in their respective relay events (Arnold/Bellamy/Sweeney – 4x100; Canetto and Gordon – 4x400).

Molly Jones, Clemens, and Nikki Boon were also named to the All-Sun Belt third team after each of them notched a top-three finish this past weekend. Jones placed third in the 5000-meters with a time of 17:53.98, while Clemens finished third in the 100-meter hurdles with a new personal best time of 13.72 seconds. Boon set a new program record in the heptathlon by compiling 5,061 points and earning a bronze medal at the 2022 Sun Belt Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

On the men’s side, six Chants picked up all-conference accolades. Tyler Graves was named to the second team after tallying two silver medals in the 110-meter (13.79) and 400-meter (personal best time 50.50) hurdle events. Reggie Barlow, DeVonte Harris, Ty Floyd, Garrett Wilkins, and Jeremiah Talbert earned All-Sun Belt third-team honors after posting a pair of top-three finishes over the weekend. The team of Barlow, Harris, Floyd, and Wilkins placed third in the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 40.21, which is both a season-best and the third-best time in CCU history. Floyd, Talbert, Wilkins, and Graves also earned a spot on the podium with their third-place finish in the 4x400-meter relay with their time of 3:09.90.

Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Postseason Awards

Most Outstanding Track Performer – Melissa Jefferson, Coastal Carolina

Most Outstanding Field Performer – Alyssa Wilson, Texas State

Newcomer of the Year – Alyssa Wilson, Texas State

Freshman of the Year – Eunice Ilunga Mbuyi, ULM

Coach of the Year – Jim Patchell, Arkansas State

Men’s

Most Outstanding Track Performer – Cameron Jackson, Little Rock

Most Outstanding Field Performer – Arthur Petersen, UTA

Newcomer of the Year – Dominick Yancy, Texas State

Freshman of the Year – Jackson Cichon, UTA

Coach of the Year – Paul Brueske, South Alabama

WOMEN’S

First Team All-Sun Belt

Melissa Jefferson (Coastal Carolina)

Mekenze Kelley (Coastal Carolina)

Edita Sklenska (Troy)

Madeleine Rowe (UTA)

Sophie Leathers (Arkansas State)

Sophie Daigle (Louisiana)

Alexis Glasco (Coastal Carolina)

Shelby West (UTA)

Marine Garnier (Georgia State)

Katherine Stuckly (Texas State)

Lauren Beauchamp (Arkansas State)

Eunice Ilunga Mbuyi (ULM)

Alyssa Wilson (Texas State)

Camryn Newton-Smith (Arkansas State)

Jade Bontke (UTA)

Jermaisha Arnold (Coastal Carolina)

Amelia Canetto (Coastal Carolina)

Lauren Gordon (Coastal Carolina)

Kayla Sweeney (Coastal Carolina)

Shani’a Bellamy (Coastal Carolina)

Second Team All-Sun Belt

Iyana Gray (UTA)

Cheyenne Melvin (Arkansas State)

Macki Walsh (App State)

Elizabeth Martin (Arkansas State)

Avery Shell (Arkansas State)

Taylor Smith (App State)

Jada Branch (App State)

Colette Uys (South Alabama)

Evangelynn Harris (Arkansas State)

Hannah Blood (ULM)

Marin Barras (Louisiana)

Tatyana Terrell (UTA)

Vanessa Ugorji (UTA)

Anayah Washington (Texas State)

Christine Irving (Texas State)

Victoria Wright (Texas State)

Sedrickia Wynn (Texas State)

Third Team All-Sun Belt

Jonae Cook (Arkansas State)

Teresa Thomas (Little Rock)

Lee-Anne Blake (Texas State)

Molly Jones (Coastal Carolina)

Sarah Trammel (Arkansas State)

Sydney Clemens (Coastal Carolina)

Chelby Melvin (Arkansas State)

Karsyn Kane (App State)

Maja Kuessner (Troy)

Simona Cabella (UTA)

Taylor Davis (Louisiana)

Grace Flowers (ASU)

Liv Cantby (UTA)

Nikki Boon (Coastal Carolina)

Chelsea Tate (Georgia State)

Jaeda Hunt (Georgia State)

Ashanti Tigner (Georgia State)

Maleah Heard (Georgia State)

Brittney Roberson (ULM)

Jasmine Williams (ULM)

Kimone Campbell (ULM)

Fiebe Tengrootenhuysen (ULM)

MEN’S

First Team All-Sun Belt

Cameron Jackson (Little Rock)

Dominick Yancy (Texas State)

Seth Waters (Arkansas State)

Bennett Pascoe (Arkansas State)

Kirami Yego (South Alabama)

Yves Cherubin (Louisiana)

Lucas Van Klaveren (UT Arlington)

Johnathan Jones (Little Rock)

Kyle Rademeyer (South Alabama)

Carter Shell (Arkansas State)

Christian Ellis (South Alabama)

Sebastian Loschner (South Alabama)

Francois Prinsloo (South Alabama)

Aimar Palma Simo (Arkansas State)

Arthur Petersen (UT Arlington)

Taahir Kelly (Texas State)

Avery Veiseh (Texas State)

Brian West (Texas State)

Cogan Derousselle (Little Rock)

Taveion Neal (Little Rock)

Troy McKnight (Little Rock)

Second Team All-Sun Belt

Keith Robinson (ULM)

Bervensky Pierre (Texas State)

Caemon Scott (Louisiana)

Jackson Cichon (UTA)

Jacob Pyeatt (Arkansas State)

Teagan Flanagan (South Alabama)

Tyler Graves (Coastal Carolina)

Ryan Brown (App State)

Frank Massey (Arkansas State)

Bradley Jelmert (Arkansas State)

Ronnie Briscoe Jr. (Texas State)

Marvin Walford (UTA)

Willem Coertzen (Arkansas State)

Javon Osbourne (Troy)

Cole Stewart (Troy)

Chandler Mixon (Louisiana)

Khalid Mendez (UTA)

Jarvis Miles (UTA)

Daniel Harrold (Texas State)

Carlos Wilson (Texas State)

Third Team All-Sun Belt

De’Shawn Ballard (App State)

Kashie Crockett (Louisiana)

Alan Johnson (Troy)

Giacomo Deluca (South Alabama)

Joel Bengtsson (UTA)

Nathan Ferguesson (Louisiana)

Calbert Guest (App State)

Ali Eren Unlu (ULM)

Isaac Sadzewicz (Texas State)

Eric Haddock Jr. (App State)

Rylan Theyard (Louisiana)

Jakob Fudge (ULM)

Josh Estes (South Alabama)

Simon Thor (Texas State)

Reggie Barlow (Coastal Carolina)

DeVonte Harris (Coastal Carolina)

Ty Floyd (Coastal Carolina)

Garrett Wilkins (Coastal Carolina)

Jeremiah Talbert (Coastal Carolina)

