Horry County Council approves undeveloped property sale, FY23 budget talks continue

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County budget was a hot topic Tuesday night with the second reading to raise revenue, make appropriations and adopt a budget for Horry County for Fiscal Year 2023.

“We’re trying to pass a budget with no millage increase and don’t get me wrong, I don’t want to raise taxes, I’m not for raising taxes, but you’ve also got to use common sense,” said Danny Hardee, who represents District 10.

The County budget would increase to $220 million if approved at the third reading. But where would the money come from? District 10′s Danny Hardee has an idea.

“I’d rather put one [millage], two [millage] tax increase, instead of moving this money over here, that money over there and moving it all around to where you balance the budget,” Hardee said. “You take care of your employees, but the next year you’re in trouble.”

Which doesn’t sit well with Chad Caton, who lives in Myrtle Beach.

“We’ve had people up there talk about budget, and it seems like we’re always talking about millage, we’re always talking about where we’re gonna find that money,” said Caton. “How bout we look at our own checkbook.”

Ordinance 39-2022 will proceed to a third reading.

Ordinance 40-2022, approving and authorizing the county to sell 21 acres of undeveloped property located in the International Technology and Aerospace Park has passed, D-C BLOX, a Datacenter company is set to move in.

At this point, it is unclear which other business or businesses will join them.

