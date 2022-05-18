Holy Sands with the Myrtle Beach Bible Bank

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -This Friday, May 20th will be the first Holy Sands event for the summer with the Myrtle Beach Bible Bank. The Myrtle Beach Bible Bank is a mission that spreads the word of God all over the community. They go to churches, bible studies, mission trips and many other events. The mission has the only Christian book store in our area. This book store funds the mission and they accept used or new books of any kind. They hope to see the community at Holy Sands this Friday!

Details:

5pm til 8pm at 20th Ave South (not north) Hurl Rocks beach access

5pm open to public Ocean baptisms

530 pm seaside prayer circle

6pm til 8pm multi-speaker and praise worship rally on the deck with Pastor George “Drew” Hansen, Pastor Jayne Jorden-Gavin, Pastor Dave (PD) Taylor and Walid Shehata

Worship artists:

Steve Graham , Ignite Church Outreach Director

Kelly Sue Rife, Hickory Grove Baptist Women’s Group Leader

Pastor George “Drew” Hansen , MB Bible Bank

Learn more about the mission at: www.myrtlebeachbiblebank.com

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.