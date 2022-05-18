Holy Sands with the Myrtle Beach Bible Bank
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -This Friday, May 20th will be the first Holy Sands event for the summer with the Myrtle Beach Bible Bank. The Myrtle Beach Bible Bank is a mission that spreads the word of God all over the community. They go to churches, bible studies, mission trips and many other events. The mission has the only Christian book store in our area. This book store funds the mission and they accept used or new books of any kind. They hope to see the community at Holy Sands this Friday!
Details:
5pm til 8pm at 20th Ave South (not north) Hurl Rocks beach access
5pm open to public Ocean baptisms
530 pm seaside prayer circle
6pm til 8pm multi-speaker and praise worship rally on the deck with Pastor George “Drew” Hansen, Pastor Jayne Jorden-Gavin, Pastor Dave (PD) Taylor and Walid Shehata
Worship artists:
Steve Graham , Ignite Church Outreach Director
Kelly Sue Rife, Hickory Grove Baptist Women’s Group Leader
Pastor George “Drew” Hansen , MB Bible Bank
Learn more about the mission at: www.myrtlebeachbiblebank.com
