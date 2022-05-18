FIRST ALERT: Near record warmth to end the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - High pressure builds through the end of the week, bringing the warmest air of 2022 so far!

TODAY

Believe it or not, today is the last day to get out and enjoy lower humidity that what we will face by Thursday and Friday. An area of high pressure will not bring the increased southerly flow of winds until later this evening and into Thursday. Highs will climb to a warm mid 80s for the beaches with the lower 90s inland. It’s going to be warm but the humidity will remain in check for today.

Highs climb into the low-mid 80s on the beaches today. (WMBF)

WARM END TO THE WEEK

As we head into the end of the week, increasing southerly winds will have temperatures climbing quick through both Thursday and Friday. Highs will reach the upper 80s on the sand for Thursday afternoon with the upper 90s inland. Florence is expected to reach a high of 99° which would break a record for both Thursday and Friday. Records which date back to the 60s!

A warm and humid afternoon on tap. Record warmth is a big story! (WMBF)

The last couple of model runs have continued to show the chance of an isolated shower or storm Thursday afternoon and evening, mainly for the inland areas. At this point, rain chances are limited and will remain at 20%. The bigger story for the forecast will be the heat and humidity not only for Thursday but for Friday as well. The beaches should remain dry from any rain on Thursday.

A few rain chances can't be ruled out inland Thursday. (WMBF)

WEEKEND

Records are expected to be broken again on Friday inland. Highs will remain in the upper 80s on the beaches and the upper 90s inland. Once again, Florence is expected to reach 99° and as isolated 100° reading is not out of the question.

Scattered showers and storms for the weekend with another round of heat and humidity. (WMBF)

As we head toward the weekend, we turn our attention to scattered showers and storms for the afternoon with slightly cooler temperatures. It’s still going to be warm and muggy for those weekend plans. Highs range from the mid 80s on the beaches to the low-mid 90s inland. Scattered showers and storms will linger through the afternoon hours each day.

