Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Dog badly injured after defending woman from mountain lion attack, owner says

A woman in California says her dog was badly injured after saving her from a mountain lion...
A woman in California says her dog was badly injured after saving her from a mountain lion attack.(National Park Service via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG BAR, Calif. (AP) - A woman attacked by a mountain lion in Northern California says her dog jumped to her defense and was badly wounded in protecting her.

Erin Wilson said her Belgian Malinois named Eva is a hero for grappling with the cougar on Monday near the Trinity River during a walk.

Wilson was scratched when the animal lunged, but Eva jumped in and was grabbed by the head and dragged.

The dog owner said the cougar wouldn’t let go even when she attacked it with rocks, sticks and her fists.

Wilson and another woman finally managed to drive it off, but authorities say Eva is in guarded condition.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘I am so, so sorry this happened to her’: Rape, kidnapping victim of Raymond Moody speaks out
‘I am so, so sorry this happened to her’: Rape, kidnapping victim of Raymond Moody speaks out
Raymond Moody
Sheriff’s office: Brittanee Drexel murder suspect confessed following arrest, provided info on location of remains
Horry County police were called around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday to a shooting on Lake Park Drive,...
HCPD: One person taken into custody in connection to Socastee area shooting following brief standoff
Raymond Moody has been charged with murder in the death of Brittanee Drexel, who disappeared...
Sheriff: Brittanee Drexel remains discovered in Georgetown County; suspect charged in her murder
Best of the Grand Strand

Latest News

Qualifying films are allowed to premiere “day and date” in movie theaters and on a streaming...
No more streaming-only debuts for Oscar hopefuls
FILE - Former Turing Pharmaceuticals CEO Martin Shkreli attends the House Committee on...
‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli freed from prison for halfway house
Record heat likely Thursday.
FIRST ALERT: Record heat on the way Thursday
The Rev. Glenda Sutton with Family Affairs Ministries says she thinks more members will attend...
Churches expect more members to attend armed after mass shootings
The Department of Homeland Security paused its new disinformation governance board Wednesday...
New ‘disinformation’ board paused amid free speech questions