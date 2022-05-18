DAY 3: Former Horry County deputy’s trial resumes following testimony over flooded road

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The third day of the trial for a Horry County deputy picks back up on Wednesday morning.

Stephen Flood is accused of causing the deaths of two mental health patients, Nicolette Green and Wendy Newton. He is charged with two counts of reckless homicide and two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Flood and another former deputy, Joshua Bishop, were transporting Green and Newton to behavioral health centers in Darlington and Lancaster in a prison transport van in September 2018, when it was swept away by floodwaters in Marion County.

Flood and Bishop were able to escape, but Green and Newton were locked in the back of the transport van and could not escape.

During the trial on Tuesday, several law enforcement officers testified that they were instructed to allow only two kinds of vehicles on Highway 76, which had been flooded by Hurricane Florence. Those vehicles were vehicles of officials and vehicles of people who live in places where they can only access their houses by driving on the road.

One man who was a National Guard member at the time said Flood indicated to him that he wanted to drive down Highway 76 to see how the road looked.

The man testified that he let Flood go around the flood barrier because they were in an official vehicle.

Bishop also faces two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the case. He will be tried separately on those charges at a later date.

