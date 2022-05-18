Submit a Tip
Crash involving motorcycle blocks lanes in Myrtle Beach area; serious injuries reported

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a crash involving a motorcycle just after 8 a.m....
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a crash involving a motorcycle just after 8 a.m. Wednesday in the area of George Bishop Parkway and Clay Pond Road.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle Wednesday morning in the Myrtle Beach area.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to the two-vehicle crash just after 8 a.m. in the area of George Bishop Parkway and Clay Pond Road.

HCFR said serious injuries were reported with the crash.

The crash has lanes blocked while the crash was investigated and crews cleared the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.

