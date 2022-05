MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You won’t believe the talent at Pirate’s Voyage Dinner and Show in Myrtle Beach.

Come along with us to get a taste of what you can experience. From taste testing with Dining with Dockery to Captain Blackbeard, fire, silks, and even Salty the Sea Lion.

Come along with us!

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.