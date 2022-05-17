Summer Fashion with Tanger Outlets

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Tanger Outlets has two locations in the Grand Strand on Highway 501 and Highway 17. They have great stores to buy things to get ready for summer.

The Area Marketing Director showed us looks from Quiet Storm Surf Shop, Palmetto Moon and J Crew.

They are doing a special deal this week only at Quiet Storm Surf Shop located at the Highway 17 location for Grand Strand Today Viewers. When you buy items there, mention ‘Grand Strand Today’ and you will get 10 percent off your entire purchase.

A great way to keep up with Tanger Outlets latest trends is by downloading the Tanger app or joining the Tanger Club.

