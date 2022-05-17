Submit a Tip
One person seriously hurt following shooting in Socastee area, police say

Horry County police were called around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday to a shooting on Lake Park Drive, which is off Highway 544.
Horry County police were called around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday to a shooting on Lake Park Drive, which is off Highway 544.(Source: HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after police say a person was shot in the Socastee area.

Horry County police were called around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday to Lake Park Drive, which is off Highway 544.

Officers said the person shot was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said there is no known threat to the community at this time.

WMBF News is gathering more information on the shooting and will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.

