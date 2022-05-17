One person seriously hurt following shooting in Socastee area, police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after police say a person was shot in the Socastee area.

Horry County police were called around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday to Lake Park Drive, which is off Highway 544.

Officers said the person shot was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said there is no known threat to the community at this time.



