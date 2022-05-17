Submit a Tip
‘Forever watching over you’: Children of fallen North Myrtle Beach sergeant honor him in DC

By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A heartwarming moment in Washington, DC as two young children honored their father who was killed in the line of duty.

North Myrtle Beach police posted pictures of Sgt. Gordon Best’s children up in our nation’s capital for Police Week.

They are both wearing shirts saying their daddy is their hero in front of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. In one picture they are pointing at their father’s name on the memorial.

“Braxton and Blakely know that you were so loved by your daddy and he will be forever watching over you,” the social media post from North Myrtle Beach police stated.

Posted by North Myrtle Beach Police on Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Best died on Jan. 1, 2021 when he lost control of his vehicle and collided with a utility pole while responding to a shots fired call. He died on the scene.

He started as an intern before becoming a patrol officer in October 2013. He was promoted to sergeant in February 2019.

Best was the first police officer that North Myrtle Beach lost in the history of its city.

