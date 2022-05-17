FIRST ALERT: A brief break in the humidity, near record heat to end the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The cold front has moved through, bringing showers and storms to a good chunk of the region overnight. Now, we get a brief break in the humidity before temperatures quickly return to the summer-like weather pattern.

TODAY

As you step out the door, a few areas of patchy fog cannot be ruled out this morning where the moisture remains from the rain overnight. It’s a mild start with temperatures in the 60s this morning.

Highs will climb into the low 80s today with the mid 80s inland. (WMBF)

Winds will be out of the northeast today, keeping the humidity down and the temperatures a little bit cooler than what we saw on Monday. Highs on the beaches will reach the lower 80s today with the mid 80s inland. Once again, plenty of sunshine for the afternoon hours!

TOMORROW

High pressure will return to the area, allowing winds to quickly shift out of the southeast through the middle of the week before the southerly winds pump in for Thursday and Friday. Highs on Wednesday will reach the mid 80s on the beaches with the lower 90s inland. Another day of sunshine will provide for not only a nice day but the humidity will begin to increase.

We get a brief break from the humidity but it quickly comes back to end the week. (WMBF)

HIGH HUMIDITY & RECORD HIGHS

The warmest days of the week arrive for Thursday and Friday with records in jeopardy and this forecast feeling more like June or July. Highs inland will reach the upper 90s putting records in jeopardy dating back to the 1960s! On the beaches, highs will remain warm with the upper 80s for both Thursday and Friday. That record temperature on Thursday is in jeopardy, dating back to 2001.

Highs will climb to near records on Thursday and Friday. Thursday has the potential to break records for both the beaches and inland areas. (WMBF)

It’s going to be a warm stretch for the rest of the work week. We’ll remain warm through the weekend but scattered showers and storms will return for both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Eventually, an approaching cold front will bring back the 70s by next week.

Dry & warm through the area until the weekend! (WMBF)

