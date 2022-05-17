DAY 2: Trial resumes for former Horry County deputy accused in drownings of two mental health patients

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The trial for a former Horry County deputy will resume on Tuesday morning.

Stephen Flood is accused of causing the deaths of two mental health patients, Nicolette Green and Wendy Newton. He is charged with two counts of reckless homicide and two counts of voluntary manslaughter.

Flood and another former deputy, Joshua Bishop, were transporting Green and Newton to behavioral health centers in Darlington and Lancaster in a prison transport van in September 2018, when it was swept away by floodwaters in Marion County.

Flood and Bishop were able to escape, but Green and Newton were locked in the back of the transport van and could not escape.

Nicolette Green (left) and Wendy Newton drowned September 18, 2018 in the back of an Horry County Sheriff's Office transport van. (Source: Green and Newton families)

On the first day of the trial, Sgt. Elizabeth Orlando, the supervisor of transportation for the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, took the stand. She described how she and other members of the sheriff’s office met to discuss which route to take. She said that normally deputies choose their own routes to take but due to Hurricane Florence flooding, routes were discussed with supervisors.

Bishop also faces two counts of voluntary manslaughter in the case. He will be tried separately on those charges at a later date.

