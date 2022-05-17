Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Conway City Council votes in favor of incentive to bring more hotels to city

By Kristin Nelson
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Conway is one vote away from making it more enticing for hotels to bring their business to the city.

The city council unanimously voted in favor on Monday of adding new incentives to attract hotels to the downtown area.

In the past few years, the city has removed parking requirements for hotels, started allowing commercial short-term rentals, like those going up on Third Avenue downtown, and incentives for renovating vacant buildings.

RELATED COVERAGE | Conway leaders look at offering unprecedented incentives to attract hotels

The new hotel incentive program would include reimbursement of property taxes, reimbursement of hospitality taxes and an expedited review period of 15 days instead of 30 days.

A public hearing was held before city councilmembers took a vote. The only person to speak was Devin Parks with the Conway Chamber of Commerce who said that the chamber supported the incentive.

The city council did express the desire to provide more incentives for boutique hotels.

The hotel incentive program will have one more vote before it is put in place.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raymond Moody has been charged with murder in the death of Brittanee Drexel, who disappeared...
Sheriff: Brittanee Drexel remains discovered in Georgetown County; suspect charged in her murder
Brittanee Drexel
TIMELINE: A look back on the major developments in the Brittanee Drexel case
SCHP: Pedestrian hit, killed on Highway 17 Business near Murrells Inlet
Buc-ee's has officially opened in Florence. It's the first location in the Palmetto State.
GRAND OPENING DAY: Buc-ee’s opens first S.C. location in Florence
Best of the Grand Strand

Latest News

Buc-ee's has officially opened in Florence. It's the first location in the Palmetto State.
GRAND OPENING DAY: Buc-ee’s opens first S.C. location in Florence
.
VIDEO: First Buc-ee's location in South Carolina officially opens in Florence
.
WATCH: Ribbon-cutting ceremony at Buc-ee's in Florence
One local church is turning their parking lot into a fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees
Grand Strand church provides Bike Week parking lot to benefit Ukrainian refugees