Conway City Council votes in favor of incentive to bring more hotels to city

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Conway is one vote away from making it more enticing for hotels to bring their business to the city.

The city council unanimously voted in favor on Monday of adding new incentives to attract hotels to the downtown area.

In the past few years, the city has removed parking requirements for hotels, started allowing commercial short-term rentals, like those going up on Third Avenue downtown, and incentives for renovating vacant buildings.

The new hotel incentive program would include reimbursement of property taxes, reimbursement of hospitality taxes and an expedited review period of 15 days instead of 30 days.

A public hearing was held before city councilmembers took a vote. The only person to speak was Devin Parks with the Conway Chamber of Commerce who said that the chamber supported the incentive.

The city council did express the desire to provide more incentives for boutique hotels.

The hotel incentive program will have one more vote before it is put in place.

