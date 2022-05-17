Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association host fundraiser for veterans Thursday

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - This Thursday, May 18, there will be a fundraiser to raise money for veterans.

The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association will host a fundraiser Thursday evening to benefit homeless veterans and other veterans in need.

CVMA’s fundraiser will take place at Flapjack’s Pancake Cabin in Garden City, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will include a $6 all-you-can-eat pancake supper plus one serving of either bacon or sausage, and your choice of beverage (coffee, tea, soda, or water).

Flapjack’s Pancake House is located at 2851 Highway 17-Business, Garden City.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.