Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association host fundraiser for veterans Thursday

Members of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.
Members of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association. (KCWY)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - This Thursday, May 18, there will be a fundraiser to raise money for veterans.

The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association will host a fundraiser Thursday evening to benefit homeless veterans and other veterans in need.

CVMA’s fundraiser will take place at Flapjack’s Pancake Cabin in Garden City, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will include a $6 all-you-can-eat pancake supper plus one serving of either bacon or sausage, and your choice of beverage (coffee, tea, soda, or water).

Flapjack’s Pancake House is located at 2851 Highway 17-Business, Garden City.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raymond Moody has been charged with murder in the death of Brittanee Drexel, who disappeared...
Sheriff: Brittanee Drexel remains discovered in Georgetown County; suspect charged in her murder
Brittanee Drexel
TIMELINE: A look back on the major developments in the Brittanee Drexel case
SCHP: Pedestrian hit, killed on Highway 17 Business near Murrells Inlet
Best of the Grand Strand
Buc-ee's has officially opened in Florence. It's the first location in the Palmetto State.
GRAND OPENING DAY: Buc-ee’s opens first S.C. location in Florence

Latest News

‘I am so, so sorry this happened to her’: Rape, kidnapping victim of Raymond Moody speaks out
‘I am so, so sorry this happened to her’: Rape, kidnapping victim of Raymond Moody speaks out
Myrtle Beach City Council hopes to clean up downtown through incentive program
Myrtle Beach offer autism training for city employees
Raymond Moody has been charged with murder in the death of Brittanee Drexel, who disappeared...
Brittanee Drexel’s accused killer faces death-penalty eligible charges, solicitor says
.
VIDEO: Survivor speaks after Raymond Moody charged in Drexel case