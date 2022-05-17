Brittanee Drexel’s life-long friend hopes she’ll be remembered as ‘someone who was courageous’

(NBC) - Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver said that Brittanee Drexel’s remains were found in the Harmony Township neighborhood last week.

Brittanee’s life-long friend, Jessica Fico, who still speaks with Dawn and Chad weekly, told WMBF’s NBC affiliate that the family learned investigators had recovered the body a few days ago.

“Of course, we hoped for a different outcome, but at the same time, I find peace in knowing that she hasn’t been suffering all these years, but it’s still hard to know that someone so selfishly did something so awful to her,” Fico said.

Fico said she’s sure of one thing.

“I want her to be remembered as someone who was courageous,” she said. “Ya know, nobody will probably ever know what she went through but I know that she fought for life because I know how strong she was. I want her to be remembered as just spunky, she loved life and, like I said earlier, she was just the light of the room every time she walked in it.”

Raymond Moody is being held without bail at the Georgetown County Jail. The warrant for his arrest said Moody will make his initial court appearance in July.

Drexel, originally from New York, was last seen on April 25, 2009, outside the Blue Water Resort on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach when she was 17.

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson confirmed that evidence led authorities to the site on May 4 and they uncovered the remains on May 7. He added that Drexel’s body was found four feet in the ground.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.