All 4 Paws celebrates a decade along the Grand Strand this year

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - All 4 Paws Animal Rescue in Pawley’s Island has helped place over 16,000 animals over the past 10 years along the Grand Strand.

We loved catching up with them on their new clinic, meeting some of the animals available for adoption, and learning about the special events they have going on for National Adoption Weekend.

Come along with us!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.