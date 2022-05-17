Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

2 Mid-South children hospitalized due to nationwide formula shortage

Two Mid-South children hospitalized due to nationwide formula shortage
Two Mid-South children hospitalized due to nationwide formula shortage(WMC)
By Bria Bolden
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A nationwide formula shortage is hitting close to home. Two Mid-South children are being treated at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital because of the supply issue.

Neither doctors nor their families can find the formula these children need on store shelves.

We’re told both children are in stable condition at Le Bonheur, but they both have special medical needs and the normal formula they use is out.

“This is a crisis for us in health care,” said Dr. Mark Corkins, a pediatric gastroenterologist at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Mark Corkins is currently treating the two children hospitalized. He says is one is a pre-school age child and the other is a toddler, both are living with intestinal conditions.

“This is not every child, not normal children, but literally the formula recall has led to these children requiring hospitalization,” said Dr. Corkins.

Dr. Corkins says their bodies did not tolerate the switch to a different formula when their parents could no longer find the formula they normally use.

Now doctors are treating the children with IV fluids and nutrition support until formula becomes available.

“This recall started in February. Even if you had several weeks of stock, we’re now out of the special formulas,” said Dr. Corkins. “So literally what we have is what we have. We have some things that we’re trying to find. We’re trying to use some alternatives but the standard ones, the ones you would think of, there is none to be had.”

Abbott Nutrition reached an agreement with the FDA Monday to re-open their manufacturing plant to help with the formula shortage. The company’s Michigan plant had been closed due to bacterial contamination.

That news is a relief for parents desperately searching for formula, but it could take at least 8 weeks for products to start showing up on store shelves.

Dr. Corkins says parents should NOT use a homemade formula to feed their children. He also says you should NOT dilute formula.

Call your doctor if you have questions or need help.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services can help families with this crisis.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Raymond Moody has been charged with murder in the death of Brittanee Drexel, who disappeared...
Sheriff: Brittanee Drexel remains discovered in Georgetown County; suspect charged in her murder
Brittanee Drexel
TIMELINE: A look back on the major developments in the Brittanee Drexel case
SCHP: Pedestrian hit, killed on Highway 17 Business near Murrells Inlet
Buc-ee's has officially opened in Florence. It's the first location in the Palmetto State.
GRAND OPENING DAY: Buc-ee’s opens first S.C. location in Florence
Best of the Grand Strand

Latest News

Highs will climb to near records on Thursday and Friday. Thursday has the potential to break...
FIRST ALERT: Near record heat by end the week
The children of fallen North Myrtle Beach Sgt. Gordon Best honored him during Police Week in...
‘Forever watching over you’: Children of fallen North Myrtle Beach sergeant honor him in DC
Gov. Henry McMaster has signed into law a bill that will require transgender athletes to...
McMaster signs ‘Save Women’s Sports Act’ into law
Raymond Moody
Sheriff’s office: Brittanee Drexel murder suspect confessed following arrest, provided information on location of remains
Stephen Flood's trial resumes on Tuesday. He's accused of causing the deaths of two mental...
DAY 2: Trial resumes for former Horry County deputy accused in drownings of two mental health patients