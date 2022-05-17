Submit a Tip
2 Darlington County men charged after 6-year-old injured in shooting

A woman said her 6-year-old child was shot twice in the back during the shooting and is in the hospital.
Markeis Altayveon Agbo Thomas, Alvin Marquell Thomas
Markeis Altayveon Agbo Thomas, Alvin Marquell Thomas(Glen Campbell Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two men have been arrested after a 6-year-old was injured during a shooting Sunday in Darlington, according to the Darlington Police Department.

Markeis Altayveon Agbo Thomas, 21, is charged with four counts of attempted murder, and served with a municipal bench warrant. Agbo Thomas was out on bond for three counts of attempted murder at the time, according to the report.

Alvin Marquell Thomas, 22, is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and served with a municipal bench warrant.

The men are listed as roommates at the apartment complex on Parrott Street. Police said when they conducted a search warrant they found weapons, ammunition, and marijuana. The men were booked into the Glen Campbell Detention Center.



