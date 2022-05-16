Submit a Tip
WATCH: Full news conference on discovery of Brittanee Drexel remains, arrest in case

Georgetown Co. Sheriff Carter Weaver announced Brittanee Drexel's remains were found last week.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown County sheriff announced on Monday afternoon that the remains of a teenage girl, who disappeared over 10 years ago, have been found.

Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver announced that human remains found in the Harmony Township neighborhood on May 7 are that of Brittanee Drexel. She was last seen on April 25, 2009 in Myrtle Beach.

Weaver also announced Raymond Moody has been arrested and charged with murder, kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection to Drexel’s death.

Click on the video above to watch the full news conference in the case.

