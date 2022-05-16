Submit a Tip
VIDEO: Investigators looking for vehicle of interest in deadly Orangeburg County drive-by

Investigators said they're searching for a vehicle of interest related to Friday's deadly...
Investigators said they're searching for a vehicle of interest related to Friday's deadly drive-by shooting.(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Nevin Smith and Chris Joseph
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT
WOODFORD, S.C. (WIS) - A deadly drive-by shooting in Orangeburg County has new details emerging.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced investigators are searching for a vehicle of interest in connection with Friday’s drive-by shooting that left a child dead.

“We believe this vehicle may be connected with Friday’s shooting death of one of our children in the community,” the sheriff said. “His name was Winston. I want whoever shot him to know his name, know what you did.”

Ravenell said cameras in the area of the Woodford shooting captured the video.

The car was recorded within minutes of the shooting entering Highway 321 in Woodford.

WIS News 10 obtained documents from the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) that show what responding deputies found and heard at the scene late Friday night.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Coroner identifies six-year-old victim in Orangeburg shooting

6-year-old Winston O’Conner Hunter who was killed in a drive-by shooting
6-year-old Winston O’Conner Hunter who was killed in a drive-by shooting(family friend)

On Friday, May 13, 2022 the OCSO sent deputies in response to a 9-1-1 call at around 11:40 p.m. on McClane St. One of the people in the residence had called after gunfire had hit the residence.

Witnesses told investigators that six-year-old Winston Hunter had been playing after returning home from a family event. One of the people in the house heard the shots and yelled for everyone to get down. They realized Hunter had been hit and was on the couch.

Hunter was carried to a bedroom and 9-1-1 instructed the callers to apply CPR until EMS arrived.

Investigators found multiple shell casings on the road outside. Multiple bullet holes were also reported in the home.

Two vehicles were damaged in the gunfire, both of them belonged to Hunter’s mother according to the report.

A memorial is planned for Hunter on Wednesday, May 17, 2022 on McClain St. with balloons.

Bethlehem Baptist Church Clerk Brenda Culler Jenkins said the Woodford is tightknit and largely compromised of family.

She said Winston was her cousin.

“He’d be dressed in his little attire, some special days he would come dressed in his little sailor suit. Sometimes he’ll have on his little sear-sucker suit and him and his brothers sometime be dressed alike, and he’ll go marching around the church with the collection pan and just drop his little tithe in and walk on back up the aisle.”

She mourned his loss and said the shooter(s) should surrender to deputies.

“What could have been in his future? What could have been in his future for such a life to be taken from him? It’s just not like he was sick and he passed away. Someone took his life,” she said.

If anyone has any information on the vehicle or the incident, they are urged to contact the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

