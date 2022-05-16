VIDEO: Coast Guard crew rescues dog from the ocean

HATTERAS, N.C. (WECT) - A crew from the U.S. Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet rescued a dog that had gone overboard on May 14.

A coast guard crew heard a call that a dog had gone overboard in Pamlico Sound, a group of sandy barrier islands between Hatteras and the mainland. Lookouts saw some movement and soon realized that a dog was swimming towards their boat.

“The crew made way towards the distressed dog and hauled Myla on board. After a quick inspection to ensure no injuries, the exhausted pup was given VIP treatment by the crew and was eventually reunited with its owners. We want to congratulate Myla on being a good girl and an amazing doggie swimmer!” writes the U.S. Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet in a Facebook post.

