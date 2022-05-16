SCHP: Pedestrian hit, killed on Highway 17 Business near Murrells Inlet

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was killed on Sunday night near Murrells Inlet after a crash involving a pedestrian, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers were called to the wreck just after 8:30 p.m. on Highway 17 Business near Tadlock Drive, which is close to the popular biker bar, SBB.

LCpl. Tyler Tidwell said a Volvo SUV was heading north on Highway 17 Business when a pedestrian was crossing from the grass median and was hit.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital and later died from their injuries.

The coroner’s office has not released the pedestrian’s identity.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.