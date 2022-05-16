S.C. state employees get paid parental leave Fall 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Beginning this fall, South Carolina state workers will be eligible for paid time off dedicated to the birth or adoption of their child.

Gov. Henry McMaster signed legislation into law giving state employees six weeks of paid leave after giving birth.

Co-parents get up to two weeks of paid time off.

State employees adopting a child or who have a foster child placed in their care will be eligible for two paid weeks’ leave.

“We’ve worked for years to see this bill come to fruition and it will greatly help us to recruit and retain talented employees, improve morale, and show our appreciation to these public servants,” the governor tweeted.

I have signed a bill into law that grants paid parental leave to our state employees. We’ve worked for years to see this bill come to fruition and it will greatly help us to recruit and retain talented employees, improve morale, and show our appreciation to these public servants. — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) May 16, 2022

The benefit doesn’t apply to public school teachers as they are employees of school districts, not the state.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.