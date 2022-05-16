Submit a Tip
Myrle Beach man gets 30 years for assault, kidnapping Grand Strand hotel worker

Judge adds 5 additional years for burglary
Demetrius Lawon McClary
Demetrius Lawon McClary(15th Circuit Solicitor)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man was convicted by a jury and was sentenced to 35 years in prison for assault, burglary and kidnapping at a Grand Strand hotel.

Demetrius Lawon McClary, 23, of Myrtle Beach, was convicted of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, kidnapping and second-degree burglary, according to documents from the 15th Circuit Court.

The crimes were committed beginning March 20, 2018, when McClary attacked the victim, who was a housekeeper at the Sheraton Convention Center. McClary, wearing dark glasses and a clown wig, attacked the victim while she was cleaning a room. The victim was hospitalized for four days as a result of the attack.

“This victim showed amazing strength and perseverance, both as she fought off the attack and while she fought for justice,” Walter said. “Her strength, coupled with the work of the Myrtle Beach Police Department, especially Detective Justin Amos and Lieutenant Paul Morrell, helped to ensure that McClary will be in prison for a long time.”

The Honorable Circuit Court Judge H. Steven DeBerry sentenced McClary to 20 years for the assault, 30 years for kidnapping and five years for burglary. The sentence for burglary will run consecutive to the sentence for kidnapping, resulting in a total sentence of 35 years.

