‘At large’ suspect in Lake City drug bust turns self in

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - The missing fourth suspect after over 20 pounds of marijuana were found by police in the Pee Dee has turned himself in.

The City of Lake City Police Department arrested Quaytwan Bennie Williams, who turned himself into authorities Friday, May 13.

Williams has been charged with several misdemeanors and felonies, including:

Trafficking cocaine

Trafficking marijuana

Unlawful possession of a weapon

Possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime

Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine

Criminal conspiracy

Petty larceny

The charges stem from the seizure of more than 20 pounds of marijuana, several ounces of cocaine, handguns, and more on April 21.

The Lake City Police Department said officers were checking an abandoned property on Lincoln Avenue on April 21 after complaints from residents about loud music, heavy traffic, gunfire and illegal narcotics.

Police found several people and vehicles on the property, along with “green leafy plant-like substances” which later tested positive for marijuana. The substances were in plain view inside two of the vehicles, and the four men were then detained at the scene.

Three additional suspects were previously arrested:

Dshaun Gregory Wilson, 24, has been released on bond

Sedrick Terrelle Gunter, 30, has been released on bond

Robert Chuckie Johnson, 53, remains in Effingham with no bond

More charges may be forthcoming. The incident remains under investigation and no further information will be released at this time. Please contact the Lake City Police Department, (843) 374-5411, or Crime Stoppers, 1-800-222-TIPS, with any information related to this incident.

