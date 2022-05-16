Submit a Tip
Jury selection begins in trial of former Horry County deputy accused in van drownings

Stephen Flood is charged with the deaths of two women who drowned in a Horry County Sheriff's Office transport van.(Source: WMBF News)
By Patrick Lloyd and WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – It’s been nearly three years since two mental health patients drowned in the back of a prison transport van after it went through Hurricane Florence floodwaters.

On Monday, the trial of Stephen Flood, one of the two former Horry County deputies accused of causing their deaths, began with jury selection at the Marion County Courthouse.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Flood is charged with the deaths of Nicolette Green and Wendy Newton. Joshua Bishop is also charged in the case, but he will be tried separately at a later date.

The former deputies were transporting Green and Newton to a behavioral health center in Lancaster in a prison transport van in September 2018, when it was swept away by floodwaters in Marion County.

Nicolette Green (left) and Wendy Newton passed away in an HCSO van in September 2018.
Nicolette Green (left) and Wendy Newton passed away in an HCSO van in September 2018.(Source: Green and Newton families)

Flood and Bishop were able to escape the van, but officials said Green and Newton were still locked inside.

The two deputies were later fired from the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

Flood is charged with two counts of reckless homicide and two counts of involuntary manslaughter, while Bishop is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

WMBF News reporter Patrick Lloyd has been covering the case since the beginning, and he will be inside the courtroom all week to bring you updates. He will have full coverage of the trial starting at 5 p.m. on WMBF News.

