HAPPENING TODAY: Sheriff to address recent law enforcement activity in Georgetown County

Georgetown County Sheriff's Office vehicle (Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is holding a news conference Monday afternoon to address recent law enforcement activity in the county.

The press conference is expected to be at 2 p.m. at the Georgetown County Judicial Center on Cleland Street.

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE | Watch on our website, news apps or your favorite streaming device
We will also livestream the news conference on the WMBF Facebook page

On Thursday, multiple sources confirmed that remains were found in a wooded area of Georgetown County. We later learned from sources that the remains are human bones and they were found in the Harmony Township neighborhood, which is where law enforcement was seen investigating last week.

CONTINUING COVERAGE:

It is also unclear at this point if the remains are those of Brittanee Drexel, who has been missing since April 25, 2009.

We also confirmed through multiple sources that information in the Drexel case would be released soon, but those new details have not been made clear at this time.

Drexel, originally from New York, was last seen outside the Blue Water Resort on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach when she was 17.

Her disappearance has been a mystery over the past decade.

