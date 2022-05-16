HAPPENING TODAY: Sheriff to address recent law enforcement activity in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is holding a news conference Monday afternoon to address recent law enforcement activity in the county.

The press conference is expected to be at 2 p.m. at the Georgetown County Judicial Center on Cleland Street.

On Thursday, multiple sources confirmed that remains were found in a wooded area of Georgetown County. We later learned from sources that the remains are human bones and they were found in the Harmony Township neighborhood, which is where law enforcement was seen investigating last week.

It is also unclear at this point if the remains are those of Brittanee Drexel, who has been missing since April 25, 2009.

We also confirmed through multiple sources that information in the Drexel case would be released soon, but those new details have not been made clear at this time.

Drexel, originally from New York, was last seen outside the Blue Water Resort on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach when she was 17.

Her disappearance has been a mystery over the past decade.

