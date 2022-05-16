HAPPENING TODAY: Sheriff to address recent law enforcement activity in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is holding a news conference Monday afternoon to address recent law enforcement activity in the county.

The press conference is expected to be at 2 p.m. at the Georgetown County Judicial Center on Cleland Street.

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE | Watch on our website, news apps or your favorite streaming device

We will also livestream the news conference on the WMBF Facebook page

On Thursday, multiple sources confirmed that remains were found in a wooded area of Georgetown County. We later learned from sources that the remains are human bones and they were found in the Harmony Township neighborhood, which is where law enforcement was seen investigating last week.

CONTINUING COVERAGE:

It is also unclear at this point if the remains are those of Brittanee Drexel, who has been missing since April 25, 2009.

We also confirmed through multiple sources that information in the Drexel case would be released soon, but those new details have not been made clear at this time.

Drexel, originally from New York, was last seen outside the Blue Water Resort on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach when she was 17.

Her disappearance has been a mystery over the past decade.

RAYMOND MOODY ARREST

Meanwhile, a man who was once named a person of interest in Drexel’s disappearance back in 2012, Raymond Moody, was arrested on May 4 and charged with obstruction of justice. A source told WMBF News he could face more charges.

Raymond Moody (Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)

At this time, we have no confirmation that his arrest is connected to the current investigation into Drexel’s disappearance.

According to South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s criminal background check, the date Moody allegedly committed the obstruction of justice is April 25, 2009, which is the same day that Drexel disappeared.

WMBF News obtained Moody’s arrest warrant on Monday, which shows that on or about April 25, 2009, while in Georgetown County, Moody “did take overt actions to conceal and/or dispose of evidence of a crime also committed in the jurisdictional boundaries of the County of Georgetown.”

The arrest warrant is one of several that WMBF News has requested in relation to Moody’s arrest but the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office denied our multiple requests.

A judge set a $100,000 bond on Wednesday afternoon for Moody on his obstruction of justice charge.

Documents obtained by WMBF News show Moody’s next court date is set for July 21 at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.