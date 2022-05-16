Grand Strand church provides Bike Week parking lot to benefit Ukrainian refugees

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) -The annual Myrtle Beach Bike Week Spring Rally is bringing thousands of bikers to the Grand Strand, with various vendors and activities to enjoy.

With that in mind, a local church decided to make use of its parking lot for a good cause.

South Assembly of God church, located in Murrells Inlet, is providing parking for bikers, with part of the proceeds going toward helping Ukrainian refugees as the country’s war with Russia continues.

It’s been an annual fundraiser for the church, according to head pastor Robert Hayes.

“It’s a whole host of things we do with the money none of it stays with the church,” he told WMBF News on Sunday.

This year the money will go towards eight different missionary projects in different parts of the world.

One of their biggest projects is building a refugee center for Ukrainians escaping their homeland toward Poland.

Hayes said the bikers’ help is much appreciated.

“This doubles what we are able to do in the community and the world around us. We couldn’t do it without their help,” said Hayes.

As of Sunday, the church collected $7,000 with just over a week to go before the spring rally wraps up on May 27.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.