FIRST ALERT: Warm week ahead, a few storms roll in this evening

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Here comes the heat and humidity, just in time for the new work week!

TODAY

We’re headed back into the summer pattern with a mild start to the day! Many locations are starting the morning on a warm and muggy note with temperatures in the mid-upper 60s!

It's a warm start to the week with some upper 80s to 90s inland! (WMBF)

As we head into the afternoon hours, highs will climb into the lower 80s on the beaches and the upper 80s to lower 90s inland. Most of the day will be mostly sunny and dry until the evening hours.

A line of storms is expected to bring a 30% chance of showers and storms later tonight. (WMBF)

An approaching cold front will move into the region this afternoon and into the evening hours. This will provide just enough lift for a line of showers and storms to form through the early evening hours and through tonight. The severe weather threat remains at a level one risk with the threat of some damaging winds and heavy rainfall.

A very low threat for severe weather moves in tonight. (WMBF)

It’s important to note that this will not all-day rain and will not be a severe weather maker. If anything, an isolated warning cannot be ruled out. While the rain is nice, it won’t be enough to end the drought conditions and that cold front won’t bring much of a cool down.

REST OF THE WEEK

Highs will fall just a couple of degrees on Tuesday. We’re still warm for this time of year and get a day to enjoy a little bit of a break before the heat and humidity ramps up mid to late week. Southwest winds will continue to pump in warm and moist area across our area this week. Highs will climb into the mid-upper 80s again by Wednesday on the beaches with the 90s returning for inland areas.

Highs will climb into the mid-upper 80s through the week with the middle 90s inland. (WMBF)

We remain dry through the work week with our next brief chance of rain arriving for the weekend. Even then, it’s not enough to cancel weekend plans.

