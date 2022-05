MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) -Huntington Beach State Park is located in Murrells Inlet and has three miles of undeveloped beach, a nature center, historic Atalaya Castle and so much more.

Come along with us to explore the Beach, Atalaya, Mallard Pond, Bird Watching areas and the Nature Center.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11AM.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.