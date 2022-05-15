Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Various Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers gummies recalled for ‘thin metal strands’

The company that produces Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers has issued a recall for a variety...
The company that produces Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers has issued a recall for a variety of its gummy candies.(FDA)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The candy company that makes Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers is recalling a variety of the gummy versions of the candies, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Mars Wrigley Confectionery announced the voluntary recall Friday because of the potential presence of a “very thin metal strand embedded in the gummies or loose in the bag.”

The company said it received reports from consumers alerting them to the matter. There have been no illnesses reported from it as of May 15.

The products were manufactured by a third party and distributed in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, according to Mars Wrigley.

The candy company said it is working with retailers to address the issue. If you have bought any of these products, you are urged to dispose of them and not eat them.

For a full list of the recalled candy, visit the FDA’s website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
Best of the Grand Strand
Megan Sandefur put out a call to Facebook to anyone who may have seen or bought her father’s...
Murrells Inlet woman puts out call to find father’s painting after accidentally donated
SLED investigating North Myrtle Beach city manager over assault allegations
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Sheriff plans Monday news conference to address recent ‘law enforcement activity’ in Georgetown County

Latest News

VIDEO: Annual Blue Crab Festival returns to Little River
VIDEO: Annual Blue Crab Festival returns to Little River
VIDEO: ESA Fitness hosts football skills camp with local college athletes
VIDEO: ESA Fitness hosts football skills camp with local college athletes
Police lights file graphic.
Authorities: 1 killed, 5 hurt in California church shooting
The shootings late Saturday and early Sunday followed a night of violence in which 21 people...
3 shot and killed in Milwaukee following night of violence