FIRST ALERT: Mother Nature will be cranking up this heat this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Turn the A/C this week because you’ll need it. It’s going to feel a lot like summer this week.

TODAY:

We start to the morning off with some patchy dense fog. Once the sun comes up, this will help break apart the fog by late morning. I have good news and bad news. The good news, we are going to see more sunshine compared to Saturday. The bad news, we are going to be warmer and more humid this afternoon. Highs are going to be in the low 80s in the Grand Strand and mid 80s inland. We will have chances for some pop-up showers and storms. Once the sun goes down, so do our rain chances.

Highs will be in low 80s with mostly sunny skies (WMBF)

TONIGHT:

We’ll continue to be quiet with partly cloudy skies. However, after midnight, patchy fog will move in once again through Monday morning. Temperatures are going to drop down in the mid to upper 60s. If you want to see something cool tonight, we have a lunar eclipse tonight. It begins at 10:30 tonight, totality will between 11:30pm to 1am, and the eclipse will end at 2am.

Lunar eclipse tonight (WMBF)

THE HEAT IS ON:

Southwest winds will continue to funnel in warm and moist area across our this week. Monday, we’ll have mostly sunny skies with high in the low 80s in the Grand Strand and near 90 degrees inland. We’ll stay in the mid 80 in the Grand Strand throughout the work week and inland temperatures will slowly warm up in the mid 90s by the end the work week. Climate models are expecting these above normal temperatures to last throughout the month of May.

It's going to be a warm and humid week (WMBF)

