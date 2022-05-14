Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SC federal prison guard won’t get jail in cigarette smuggling

(piqsels)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (AP) - Prosecutors have agreed not to seek prison time for a guard charged with smuggling cigarettes into a federal prison in South Carolina as long as he pays back around $100,000.

Court documents say Phillip Orlando Coleman will plead guilty to one count of public official accepting a bribe.

Prosecutors say Coleman smuggled cigarettes into the Edgefield Federal Correctional Institution for five months last year.

Court documents didn’t say how much Coleman was paid for the contraband cigarettes, but he will be ordered to give up more than $102,000 and two rifles under the plea agreement.

In exchange, prosecutors said they will not seek prison time.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SLED investigating North Myrtle Beach city manager over assault allegations
Sources confirm that remains have been found in a wooded area in Georgetown County. It's not...
Remains found in wooded area in Georgetown County, sources say
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Sheriff plans Monday news conference to address recent ‘law enforcement activity’ in Georgetown County
Best of the Grand Strand
Crews were called to the wreck involving two vehicles just before 8 a.m. Friday at Highway 707...
School bus headed to St. James Middle School rear-ended by truck on Hwy. 707, district says

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: Warm and humid this weekend with pop-up afternoon storms
Chances for pop-up storms in the afternoon
FIRST ALERT: Warm and humid this weekend with pop-up afternoon storms
Myrtle Beach police host annual viewing of national vigil for fallen officers
VIDEO: Ultramarathon runner hits Myrtle Beach on 3,000-mile run
VIDEO: Ultramarathon runner hits Myrtle Beach on 3,000-mile run