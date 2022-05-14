No one hurt in Myrtle Beach-area fire, crews investigating

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A fire broke out Friday night in the Myrtle Beach area, according to authorities.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to a commercial structure fire on Sun Light Drive just after 8:45 p.m.

By around 10 p.m., officials said the scene was under control with no injuries reported.

HCFR added that the fire is now under investigation.

