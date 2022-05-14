FIRST ALERT: Warm and humid this weekend with pop-up afternoon storms

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - From now through next week, temperatures are only going to get warmer.

TODAY:

We start the day with mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 60s in the Grand Strand and low 60s inland. High temperatures are going to reach in the upper 70s in the Grand Strand and low 80s inland. We’ll see partly cloudy skies throughout the day and we will remain mainly dry across the area. However, with the warm and humid from the coastal low pressure system, we will chances for some pop-up showers and storms.

TONIGHT:

Once the sun comes down, this will take away our rain chances away. We’ll continue to see partly cloudy skies this evening. Although, after midnight, patchy dense fog will move across the Pee Dee through Sunday morning. Temperatures will stay mild tonight with overnight lows dropping down in the upper 60s in the Grand Strand and low 60s inland.

TOMORROW:

For folks heading off to church, will see patchy fog in the morning with temperatures near the mid 60s. Once the sun comes up, this will help break apart the fog by late morning. South winds will continue to keep us warmer than Saturday. Highs are going to reach in the low 80s in the Grand Strand and mid 80s inland. As I mentioned before, with all this heat and moisture, we will continue to see the chance for an afternoon storm.

Chances for pop-up storms in the afternoon (WMBF)

HEATING UP THIS WEEK:

Temperatures will only get warmer as the week goes on. A high pressure system will build towards our south by midweek. This will continue to bring warmer air across the Pee Dee. Monday, highs are going to be in the mid 80s in the Grand Strand and near 90 degrees inland. By the end of week, some parts of the Pee Dee will have temperatures in the mid 90s.

Some parts of the Pee Dee will be in the 90s this week (WMBF)

