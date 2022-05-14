Submit a Tip
‘Chrisley Knows Best’ stars to stand trial in Atlanta

Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music...
Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — A federal trial for reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley on charges including bank fraud and tax evasion is set to get underway Monday in Atlanta.

The Chrisleys were initially indicted in August 2019 and a new indictment was filed in February of this year.

Prosecutors say the stars of “Chrisley Knows Best” submitted false documents to banks to get loans and failed to pay federal income taxes for multiple years. An accountant who worked for them also faces charges. All three have pleaded not guilty.

Jury selection is set for Monday with opening statements expected Tuesday.

