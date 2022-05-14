Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

6-year-old boy killed in Orangeburg Co. drive-by shooting

Deputies responded to a home on McClain Street in North where they say a vehicle driving past...
Deputies responded to a home on McClain Street in North where they say a vehicle driving past the home at about 11:35 p.m. opened fire, killing a 6-year-old boy.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH, S.C. (WCSC) - Orangeburg County deputies are investigating a shooting incident late Friday night that left a 6-year-old boy dead.

Deputies responded to a home on McClain Street in North where they say a vehicle driving past the home at about 11:35 p.m. opened fire, sheriff’s office spokesman Richard Walker said. The child, who was inside the home, was shot and killed.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said his deputies have worked non-stop investigating the shooting.

“I can think of no more clear example of a cowardly act than what has happened here,” he said. “If you may have or know someone who may have any tidbit of information connected with this, I urge you to call us.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

They can also submit tips to Crimestoppers from a smartphone or other mobile device by using the P3 Tips app.

All callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SLED investigating North Myrtle Beach city manager over assault allegations
Sources confirm that remains have been found in a wooded area in Georgetown County. It's not...
Remains found in wooded area in Georgetown County, sources say
Best of the Grand Strand
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Sheriff plans Monday news conference to address recent ‘law enforcement activity’ in Georgetown County
Crews were called to the wreck involving two vehicles just before 8 a.m. Friday at Highway 707...
School bus headed to St. James Middle School rear-ended by truck on Hwy. 707, district says

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: Warm and humid this weekend with pop-up afternoon storms
Some parts of the Pee Dee will be in the 90s this week
FIRST ALERT: Another warm and humid day tomorrow
SC federal prison guard won’t get jail in cigarette smuggling
Deputies found a vehicle that had been involved earlier in a high-speed chase crashed into a...
Deputies: 2 killed in crash shortly after drive-by shooting, chase