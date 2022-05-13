Submit a Tip
School bus headed to St. James Middle School rear-ended by truck on Hwy. 707, district says

By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue responded on Friday morning to a crash involving a school bus along Highway 707.

Crews were called to the wreck involving two vehicles just before 8 a.m. at Highway 707 and Brighton Avenue.

Horry County Schools said 43 students were on board when a pick-up truck rear-ended the school bus that was headed to St. James Middle School.

There are no reported injuries.

The crash does have lanes blocked while crews investigate and cleanup the crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

